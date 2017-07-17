French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0625 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Paul Kahn has been ousted as boss of Airbus UK, The Times reported.

IPSOS

Egypt's Manpower Ministry ordered the closure of the leading market research firm's business in the country, citing workplace health and safety violations, a ministry decree dated June 20 showed.

ORANGE:

Telecoms group Orange is the first priority in the government's plans to sell 10 billion euros worth of assets, financial newsletter La Lettre de l'Expansion said in an unsourced report.

TOTAL

The French oil producer plans to restart the catalytic reformer at its 225,500 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by early next week following repairs, Gulf Coast market sources said.

VIVENDI

A spat between Rome and Telecom Italia's (TIM) chief executive over the rollout of ultrafast broadband has been resolved, Italian industry minister Carlo Calenda said in an interview published on Saturday.

WORLDLINE:

Announced takeover of Digital River World Payments.

