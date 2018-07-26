French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.7 percent by 0617 GMT.

ACCOR/AIR FRANCE KLM:

AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotelier, said on Thursday it had decided to drop plans to buy a minority stake in Air France-KLM as it felt that conditions necessary for the deal had not been met at this stage.

AIRBUS:

Airbus posted higher than expected second-quarter earnings and reaffirmed its 2018 financial targets, as A320neo deliveries accelerated following delays in engine supplies and the group scored cost improvements on its A350 jet programme.

ABI:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, grew earnings by more than expected in the second quarter with a solid boost from the soccer World Cup to sales of premium lagers in western Europe, Brazil, Mexico and China.

CASINO:

Retailer Casino, which is facing investor concerns about its high debt levels, said it was making progress with its assets disposal plan, with the sale of a 15 percent stake in its Mercialys property unit.

ORANGE:

Orange, France’s biggest telecoms group, said its second-quarter core operating profits had risen by 3 percent from a year ago, driven by higher sales in France, Spain and by improved cost management.

SUEZ:

French waste and water group Suez said it had agreed with Dutch pension fund PGGM to sell 20 percent of Suez Water Resources, the parent company for all regulated water activities in the United States, for $601 million.

TOTAL:

Oil and gas major Total reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter thanks to new record oil production and high oil prices, which enabled it to raise its output and savings targets for 2018.

VALEO:

Valeo reported on Wednesday an EBITDA for H1 up at 1.34 billion euros.

VALLOUREC:

Vallourec reported on Wednesday a net loss group share of 137 million euros.

