French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. ACCORHOTELS : Hotel operator AccorHotels announced on Tuesday the signature of an agreement to acquire hospitality management company 21c museum hotels AIR FRANCE KLM: Air France-KLM got a break from a strong second-quarter sales performance to beat profit expectations dampened by strikes that have so far cost the airline group 335 million euros ($392 million) and one chief executive.

ALSTOM : Heavy electrical equipment company Alstom announced on Tuesday the signature of a 330 million euros contract with Italo-Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori for the purchase of five additional Pendolino EVO trains, exercising an option to the contract signed in October 2015 ARCELORMITTAL: Posted Q2 results.

BNP PARIBAS: BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, reported a slight dip in second quarter profits which nevertheless beat market forecasts, as higher revenues from its international financial services unit offset sluggish fixed-income trading.

BOUYGUES : Construction company Bouygues announced on Tuesday the finalisation by its construction unit and Colas of Alpiq engineering services JCDECAUX : France-based outdoor advertising company JCDecaux announced on Tuesday having bought out a minority interest in Corameq

SAINT GOBAIN : Saint Gobain announced on Tuesday divesting its glazing installation Business in the UK

SUEZ : Utility Suez said on Tuesday won several new French contracts worth around 1 billion euros in revenues

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....