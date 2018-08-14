French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FNAC DARTY/CECONOMY:

German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy said quarterly earnings were dented by another impairment on its stake in Metro even as it reported that its strategy to push online sales and offer more services is bearing fruit.

Ceconomy owns 24 percent of FNAC Darty.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France’s ILO unemployment rate decreased slightly to stand at 9.1 percent in the second quarter, compared to 9.2 percent in the previous quarter, data from the INSEE national statistics office shows.

