French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR/ORBIS SA

Accor increased its stake in Orbis to about 85.84 percent.

AIRBUS:

Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc has ordered 18 Airbus A320neos and 30 Boeing 737 Max jetliners.

JCDECAUX SA

JCDecaux supported the roll-out of small cells on its street furniture in France.

FAURECIA:

French car parts company Faurecia EPED.PA said it would launch on Jan. 30 its tender offer to buy out Japanese car navigation system maker Clarion as part of its previously announced $1.3 billion takeover of Clarion from Hitachi.

GRANDVISION NV

Grandvision announced the acquisition of the online optical retailer Charlie Temple.

PHILIPS:

Posted higher Q4 figures.

UNILEVER:

Unilever said on Monday it had acquired The Laundress, a New York-based line of detergent and cleaning products, as it aims to expand its reach in high-end home care products.

