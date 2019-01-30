French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTEN SA:

French technology consulting firm Alten increased its FY revenue to 2.27 billion euros.

ALSTOM/SIEMENS:

Siemens reported weaker-than-expected industrial profit during its first quarter, the German industrial group said on Wednesday, adding it still expected to complete its mega rail merger with France’s Alstom in the first half of this year.

COVIVIO:

Covivio has signed a rental agreement with Solvay.

COLAS SA:

Colas won a rail grinding contract in Great Britain with Network Rail.

HEIJMANS NV:

Heijmans entered into a strategic partnership with Schiphol Airport.

LVMH:

LVMH struck a “cautiously” confident tone for the year ahead on Tuesday after fourth-quarter sales held up despite fears of a China slowdown, and growth picked up at its Louis Vuitton megabrand.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....