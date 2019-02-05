French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BONDUELLE:

Bonduelle reported on Monday first semester 2018-2019 revenue decrease of -1% both on reported figures and a like for like basis. The group said it sees a limited growth of its revenue at constant exchange rates over 2018-2019.

COLAS:

Colas said on Monday the Transport Operator of Wallonia (OTW) and Tram’Ardent signed, on January 31, the public-private partnership contract on financing, design, construction and maintenance of the first Liège tram line.

DERICHEBOURG:

Derichebourg Energie announced on Monday the acquisition of Vibey Energies company based in the Bordeaux region.

LAGARDÈRE:

Lagardère announced on Monday sale of the Boursier.com website to the Les Échos – Le Parisien group, effective as of 31 January 2019.

SANOFI:

Announces positive results for Isatuximab Phase 3 trial

