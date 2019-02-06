French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

The French Senate rejected a proposal on Tuesday to privatise airport operator ADP in a temporary setback for government plans to raise around 10 billion euros ($11.41 billion) for innovation.

BNP PARIBAS:

France’s largest listed bank BNP Paribas lowered its profitability and revenue growth targets for 2020 after adverse financial markets hit revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018.

ELIOR:

Areas, the concessions business of Elior, had been awarded a contract to manage food and beverage outlets at Alicante International Airport.

GTT:

GTT said on Tuesday it had received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new 174,000 m3 LNG carrier, on behalf of a European ship-owner.

ING:

Posted annual results.

KORIAN:

Korian said on Tuesday it was expecting its EBITDA margin for 2018 to reach 14.3 percent, above its guidance of 14 percent, having reported full-year revenues increasing to 3.34 billion euros ($3.81 billion).

LNA SANTE:

LNA Sante reported on Tuesday an increase in revenues for 2018 to 538.8 million euros.

MELEXIS:

Having reported an 11-percent increase in full-year sales to 596.4 million euros and an increase in EBITDA, Melexis said on Tuesday it was targeting first-quarter sales of between 112-118 million euros, while those for the full year should remain below 2018 levels.

NRJ:

NRJ Group reported on Tuesday an increase in its full-year revenues to 411 million euros, adding that the fourth-quarter turnover was impacted by the “yellow vests” protests in France and a change in radio operating mode in Norway.

