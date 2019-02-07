French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS/DASSAULT AVIATION:

Airbus and Dassault Aviation announced on Wednesday the signature of a Joint Concept Study for the Future Combat Air System programme.

BENETEAU:

Beneteau said on Wednesday it is on track to achieve 2020 targets, excluding subsidiary Monte Carlo Yachts, and expects income from ordinary operations to represent 7.5% of revenues for 2018-19.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that the Bavarian tax authorities plan to claim repayment of the dividend tax refunded to a number of its customers in 2010 and would claim repayment of tax in the amount of 312 million euros.

KLEPIERRE:

Klepierre reported on Wednesday full year results, with total retailer sales at Klépierre’s malls up 0.9% in 2018 on a like-for-like basis.

PUBLICIS GROUPE:

Publicis published on Wednesday its full year results, including the highest EPS ever, and confirmed its 2020 objective of +4% organic growth.

SANOFI:

Sanofi posted slightly higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by strong growth at its rare diseases Genzyme unit, and said it expected profits to rise again this year on the back of a revamped lineup of drugs.

SOCGEN:

France’s third largest listed bank Societe Generale cut its profitability target after a market downturn hit its investment and corporate banking unit during the fourth quarter.

TOTAL:

French oil and gas major Total’s net adjusted profit rose 10 percent in the last quarter of 2018, enabling it to report a full year profit rise of 28 percent to $13.6 billion, buoyed by record oil and gas production during the year.

