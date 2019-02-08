French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus announced on Thursday 39 aircraft deliveries for 27 customers during January.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM carried around 7.4 million passengers in January, up 1.5 percent from a year earlier, although its planes were slightly less full compared to last year.

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES:

AKKA Technologies reported on Thursday a revenue growth with its full year consolidated revenue at 1.51 billion euros. The group continues to anticipate organic growth of 6% for 2019.

HERMES:

French luxury handbag label Hermes said on Friday that sales momentum in its Chinese stores stayed strong in the fourth quarter, adding to reassuring signals from rivals over enduring demand in one of the industry’s biggest markets.

L’OREAL:

Annual results published by L’Oréal on Thursday revealed a higher than expected 7.7 percent rise in comparable sales in the fourth quarter.

PERNOD:

Activist hedge fund Elliott on Friday said results this week from French drinks group Pernod Ricard were good but added it still wanted more in terms of its corporate governance and plans to boost growth.

RUBIS:

Rubis published its full year revenue on Thursday. Revenue in the fourth quarter was up by 11 percent from last year’s figure at 1.23 billion euros.

TARKETT:

Tarkett published its full year results on Thursday with an adjusted EBITDA at 248.7 million euros, a decrease compared to last year.

