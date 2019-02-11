French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

Aeroports de Paris said on Friday it “takes note of the decision of the independent supervisory authority (ISA) not to approve its 2019 airport charges”.

EURONEXT:

Pan-European stock market operator Euronext on Monday raised its offer for Oslo Bors, intensifying a bid battle with Nasdaq for the Norwegian stock market operator.

NAVAL GROUP/THALES:

Australia signed a production contract with French shipbuilder Naval Group on Monday for a fleet of 12 new submarines, worth A$50 billion ($35.5 billion), ending a two-year wrangle that cast doubt over one of the world’s most lucrative defence deals.

SEQUANA MEDICAL:

Sequana Medical on Friday announced it had raised 27.5 million euros in its IPO. It added the final offering price for the offering had been set at 8.50 euros giving the co an initial market capitalisation of 107.2 million euros.

