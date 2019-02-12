French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COFACE:

Coface reported higher annual profits.

FRENCH POLITICS:

President Emmanuel Macron’s special advisor Ismael Emelien joined a wave of departures from the Elysee as the French leader struggles to rebuild his popularity, sapped by “yellow vest” protests and a scandal surrounding his former security chief.

KERING:

Posted higher Q4 sales, annual profits and dividend.

MICHELIN:

Michelin vowed to deliver a further gain in operating profit this year despite challenging conditions in its main tyre markets, as it posted better-than-expected results for 2018.

RENAULT:

Renault’s chairman will meet Nissan Motor’s CEO this week in Japan as they look at ways to cement their partnership after the ouster of former alliance leader Carlos Ghosn, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

