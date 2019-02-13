French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday missed analysts’ expectations with a 42 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit as loan impairments increased.

AKZONOBEL:

Reported higher Q4 earnings.

AMUNDI/CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Amundi, the euro zone’s largest asset manager, confirmed on Wednesday its profit targets for 2020 even after adverse market conditions hit its fourth quarter bottom line.

HEINEKEN:

Posted higher annual profits.

INGENICO GROUP SA:

Ingenico forecast core profit growth of around 12 pct in 2019.

NATIXIS SA:

Natixis reported its fourth quarter profits shrank after Asian derivatives losses.

ORPEA SA:

Orpea published its full year revenue up at 3.42 billion euros. ($3.87 billion)

TERREIS SA:

Terreis announced it disposes of property portfolio for 1.7 billion euros.

