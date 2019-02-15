French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Aeroports de Paris published its full year report.

COLAS SA:

Colas announced it is to sell its waterproofing business to Opengate Capital.

EDF:

Reported higher annual sales and profits.

EURONEXT NV:

Euronext reported its full year results.

LVMH:

Belmond shareholders approved its acquisition by LVMH.

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA:

Ubisoft published its third quarter results.

VIVENDI SA:

Vivendi announced that billionaire Bollore is to leave company’s board on April 15.

