French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

VEOLIA

French water and waste group Veolia says strong commercial momentum and continued cost-cutting boost 2018 earnings and the firm increased its dividend and 2019 earnings outlook.

ORANGE

Telecoms group Orange says on its fourth-quarter core operating profit grew by 1.4 percent on comparable basis, mainly driven by a higher revenues in France and Spain and cost cuts.

CNP

French insurer says its attributable net profit rose 6.4 percent to 1,367 million euros. It raised its dividend by 6.0 percent to 0.89 euros per share.

ACCORHOTELS

Europe’s largest hotel company posts an 8 percent rise in like-for-like operating profits for 2018, helped by cost controls and robust demand in most key regions including France.

GETLINK

Channel tunnel operator posts record 2018 profits and warned of disruptions to its business during the second quarter of this year, regardless of whether Britain leaves the European Union with or without a divorce deal in March.

AXA

Europe’s second-biggest insurer, said its 2018 net profit fell from a year ago as a result of charges related to its U.S. unit’s initial public offering (IPO) and the impact of a spate of natural disasters.

ENGIE:

Engie is preparing to present a cost-cutting plan next week aimed at boosting profits by one billion euros, Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

ERAMET:

Eramet said it would make a fresh effort this year to stem losses at its nickel business in New Caledonia to avoid a cash crunch next year.

FNAC DARTY:

The company which like many in its sector has been impacted by the country’s “Yellow Vests” protests, reported higher profits and confirmed targets for stronger margins and outperforming its market.

RENAULT:

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s cut its outlook on Renault to “negative” from “stable”, citing broader challenges within the automotive sector that could hit its profits.

VALLOUREC:

Vallourec said it would cut about 18 percent of its staff in Germany by 2020 and announced other savings measures, after reporting a sharp rise in full-year earnings.

WENDEL:

French investment firm Wendel SE said on Thursday it would sell about 40 percent of its equity stake in security services company Allied Universal to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) at an enterprise value of more than $7 billion.

WORLDLINE:

Worldline reported a full-year revenue increase to 1.8 billion euros.

