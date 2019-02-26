French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

Accor announced on Monday the establishment of a 500 million euro negotiable European commercial paper program.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group raised its medium-term profit guidance on Tuesday after reporting record full-year sales and earnings, buoyed by the success of its Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUV models.

SANOFI:

Dupixent showed significant improvement on every primary and secondary endpoint in patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps who had failed previous treatment with surgery and/or systemic, Sanofi, together with Regeneron, said on Monday.

THALES:

French defence electronics group Thales forecast higher sales and profits for 2019 as it posted a rise in its full-year earnings.

