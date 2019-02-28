French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTRAN:

Company said it was on track with its mid-term financial objectives as it published annual results.

BUREAU VERITAS:

Bureau Veritas said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership with Microsoft to launch testing services based on artificial intelligence.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour said the execution of its turnaround plan was well on track and raised its savings goals, as Europe’s largest retailer delivered cost cuts of 1.05 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in 2018 and a higher free cash flow.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage reported on Wednesday a sharp increase in its full-year net profit and proposed dividend per share to 629 million euros, up 22.1 percent year-on year, and 2.4 euros, up 20 percent from previous year, respectively. It also said it expected further increase in sales and results in 2019.

Separately, the company announced a new EPCI contract, won in consortium with Saipem, for over 350 million euros for Eiffage scope.

ENGIE:

French gas and power utility Engie will exit from about 20 countries in the next three years and will target new markets in Southeast Asia and Africa as it focuses investments on renewable energy, energy services and infrastructure.

IPSOS:

Ipsos said on Wednesday it expected its organic growth to be between 2 and 4 percent in 2019 while its operating margin will be higher than in 2018 when it reported a drop in operating income and revenues to 172.4 million euros and 1.75 billion euros respectively.

ORANGE:

Orange said on Wednesday it was considering all options for its Niger business, which has been hit by difficult market conditions, including finding a partner for the division.

TECHNICOLOR:

Technicolor said on Wednesday its full-year net loss had narrowed to 67 million euros while revenues from continuing activities had decreased 3 percent year-on-year to 3.99 billion euros. The company said it would no longer provide specific numerical guidance for the current or future financial years.

VIVENDI/UNIVERSAL MUSIC:

U.S. buyout fund KKR and China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group are exploring rival bids for up to half of Vivendi’s iconic Universal Music division, a deal potentially worth up 20 billion euros ($22.73 billion), sources told Reuters.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....