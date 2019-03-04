French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

The Dutch government will seek seats on the board of Air France-KLM to increase its influence over the airline’s strategy, the Dutch government said in a statement to French stock market regulator AMF on Friday.

The AMF also said the Dutch state was not planning to buy more of the airline’s shares and was not planning to take control of the company.

ALD:

ALD, the car leasing arm of Societe Generale, said on Friday it acquired SternLease B.V., the leasing arm of Stern Group.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Turnout for a 16th round of “yellow vest” protests in France on Saturday was below last week’s levels and marches were largely peaceful, in a relief for President Emmanuel Macron who has struggled to find a response to the movement.

INTERPARFUMS:

French perfumes maker Interparfums reported on Monday its full-year revenue increased by 8 percent to 455 million euros ($516.88 million), driven by performance of its flagship brands, with Coach leading the way.

RENAULT:

The lawyer for former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday said his team would pursue a different legal strategy from the ousted executive’s previous team in defending him against charges of financial misconduct.

