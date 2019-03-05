French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EURONEXT:

Norwegian exchange operator Oslo Bors has recommended that its shareholders accept a sweetened buyout offer made by U.S.-based Nasdaq Inc on Monday, and reject a bid from Euronext.

FRENCH POLITICS/MACRON:

French President Emmanuel Macron has made an impassioned defence of a new Europe in a newspaper column published in each of the 28 member states in which he laid out his ideas for a “European renaissance” ahead of EU elections in May.

RENAULT/GHOSN:

A Japanese court granted bail to ousted Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday more than three months after his arrest for alleged financial crimes, on condition he submit to video surveillance and communications monitoring.

PEUGEOT, RENAULT:

European Union regulators are studying how the car repairs market works following demands from customers for more competition. The study will look at carmakers including Renault and Peugeot.

