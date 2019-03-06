French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV:

The company announced its intention to replace chairman Olivier Goudet, according to a report by the Financial Times.

RENAULT/GHOSN:

Ousted Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn has posted $9 million in bail, paving the way for his release after more than 100 days in custody as he awaits trial on financial misconduct charges.

UBISOFT/VIVENDI:

Media conglomerate Vivendi reported that it has sold its remaining shares in video games company Ubisoft UBIP.PA, making a capital gain of 220 million euros ($249 million).

