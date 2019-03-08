French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus reported a total of 88 aircraft deliveries in February. The company also reported that it lost 99 net aircraft orders in the Jan-Feb period.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Higher February passenger numbers.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Reported annual results and confirmed synergy targets.

RESILUX NV:

Resilux reported that its consolidated net profit group share increased to 18.5 million euros.

SAVENCIA SA:

The company reported that its full year total operating income shrank to 115.9 million euros.

SOFRAGI SA:

Sofragi reported a FY Result Loss of 5.0 million euros.