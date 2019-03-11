French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Completed previously-announced sale of assets to Fortress.

RENAULT:

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is seeking permission from a Tokyo court to attend the automaker’s board meeting this week, his lawyer said on Monday, setting him up to face off against colleagues he has accused of orchestrating a boardroom coup.

RUBIS:

Rubis announced on Friday the acquisition of a majority stake in KenolKobil for 312 million euros.

TFI/BOUYGUES:

Launched share buyback programme.

VIVENDI

Activist fund Elliott stepped up its criticism of Vivendi over Telecom Italia.

