French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ASML:

Semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings and said it expected growth to accelerate through the year.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank Credit Agricole and Spanish bank Santander plan to combine their custody and asset servicing operations in a deal that would create a new global leader, the banks said on Wednesday.

DANONE:

French food group Danone kept its forecasts for a further rise in sales and profits this year although weaker demand for infant formula products in China and a consumer boycott in Morocco weighed on first-quarter sales.

FNAC DARTY SA:

Fnac darty on Tuesday announced it was in exclusive negotiations to acquire ‘Nature & Decouvertes’, an omnichannel retailer of products in the natural and well-being sector.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA:

Company announced its Q1 results on Tuesday with consolidated revenues coming in at 58.9 million euros and a confirmation of its 2019 targets.

L’OREAL:

L’Oreal on Tuesday announced revenues rose 11.4 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($8.58 billion), up 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis year on year. The company cited China as one especially bright spot in the quarter despite its slowing economy.

PERNOD:

Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, plans to buy super premium Italian gin brand Malfy from Biggar & Leith, as it further strengthens its fast-growing portfolio of so-called ‘craft’ spirits.

RECTICEL:

Belgian polyurethane foam manufacturer Recticel on Tuesday received a non-binding offer from Kingspan Group on its insulation and flexible foam divisions.

SUEZ:

China has asked French utility Suez SA to help the country’s efforts to tackle underlying safety issues in its massive chemical sector after a deadly explosion in the eastern coastal city of Yancheng last month, a company executive said.

VALLOUREC:

On Tuesday announced it won a contract to supply seamless steel rigid line pipe for the pre-salt field Mero 1 in Brazil. The pipe supply is set to start at the end of 2019.

