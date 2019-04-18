French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOLLORE GROUP:

Bollore reported on Wednesday a revenue for Q1 of 5.70 billion euros, up 16.8 pct year-on-year.

EDENRED:

French vouchers and card provider Edenred kept its outlook for 2019 unchanged as its total revenue rose in the first quarter.

GECINA:

Gecina reported on Wednesday a gross rental income for Q1 down at 164.1 million euros.

KERING:

Strong demand for Gucci’s flamboyant designs and handbags helped parent Kering beat first-quarter revenue forecasts on Wednesday, even as the pace of growth at the Italian fashion label cools from the explosive levels of the last two years.

PERNOD:

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, said it was now expecting annual profit growth at the top end of its expectations, despite a slowdown in sales growth in the third quarter.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

Schneider Electric reported on Thursday its first quarter results with revenue growth of 9 percent at 6.31 billion euros, above consensus of 6.13 billion euros.

SOITEC:

Soitec published on Wednesday a revenue for FY up at 444 million euros.

