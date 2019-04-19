French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Accor SA:

Accor published its Q1 results on Thursday with revenue up 8.8 percent on a like-for-like basis at 987 million euros.

EssilorLuxottica:

Valoptec International which represents employees and former employees of Ray Ban maker EssilorLuxottica has proposed the appointment of an additional independent director to the group’s board in a bid to resolve governance issues. Bureau Veritas SA:

Bureau Veritas announced on Thursday it is acquiring Shenzen Total-Test to further expand in the food safety and quality market in China.

Fnac Darty SA: The French retailer reported a Q1 revenue which was up 1.7 percent from last year at 1.72 billion euros. The company also confirmed its mid-term objectives.

Guerbet SA: Pharmaceutical group Guerbet posted a Q1 revenue of 195.4 million euros on Thursday. The company sees moderate growth in sales for 2019 but says its objectives are unchanged.

Korian SA: Korian recorded a revenue of 871.6 million euros in the first three months of 2019, it announced on Thursday.

Savencia: Savencia’s Q1 revenue came in at 1.20 billion euros, the company reported on Thursday. It added that the “uncertainties on dairy products market don’t allow to have visibility on 2019 as a whole”.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....