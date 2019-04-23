French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

Accor, Europe’s biggest hotel group, said on Thursday weakness in Asia and in North America held back growth in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, to 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino said on Tuesday that it was beefing up its partnership with tech giant Amazon following the success of an earlier deal between its Monoprix supermarket chain and Amazon in Paris.

Casino also said on Monday it agreed to sell a portfolio of 12 Casino hypermarkets and 20 supermarkets to U.S. asset management firm Apollo Global Management in a deal worth up to 470 million euros ($529.03 million).

DANONE:

Bledina France, a baby food unit of Danone, said it had achieved formal B-Corp certification as a ‘for-profit’ corporation committed to positive social and environmental goals.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Valoptec International which represents employees and former employees of Ray Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, has proposed the appointment of an additional independent director to the group’s board in a bid to resolve governance issues.

FAURECIA:

French car parts group Faurecia on Tuesday reported a slight rise in first-quarter sales, and added that it was on track to meet its full-year financial target.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Clashes broke out between dozens of demonstrators and police in Paris on the 23rd Saturday of yellow-vest protests after authorities warned that rioters could return to the French capital to spark a new wave of violence.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor Co Ltd will reject a management integration proposal from French partner Renault SA and will call for an equal capital relationship, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, citing sources.

SMCP:

Announced partnership with JD.com.

