French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AKZONOBEL:

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Wednesday said its first-quarter core profit rose 19 percent to 248 million euros ($278.2 million), as higher prices and cost savings offset raw material inflation.

ELIOR:

French catering company Elior said it had received a firm offer of 1.542 billion euros from private equity firm PAI Partners for its ‘Areas’ concession catering business, as Elior sells off non-core assets to improve its performance.

ENGIE:

Engie said the warm first quarter in France will have a negative impact on its EBITDA.

FNAC DARTY:

The company announced the launch of a senior notes offering worth 650 million euros.

HEINEKEN:

Kept its 2019 outlook as it posted Q1 figures.

ING:

ING’s chief executive Ralph Hamers told shareholders that the Dutch bank would consider a cross-border takeover under some circumstances.

Also, shareholders of ING voted against a motion granting executives discharge from legal liability for 2018 in a rare rebuke for the $900 million fine the company incurred in September for failing to prevent money laundering.

INGENICO:

The company reported its first-quarter revenue up at 753 million euros.

RANDSTAD:

Netherlands-based Randstad, which rivals Switzerland’s Adecco as the largest global staffing company, on Wednesday posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings, citing stabilising European markets.

REMY:

French spirits company Remy Cointreau reported higher annual sales and kept its target for profit growth for the full year, although demand for its premium cognac slowed down in China during the final quarter.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor Co Ltd could be heading for a bigger-than-expected earnings drop due to weakness in its top markets, just as it adjusts to a future without Carlos Ghosn and grapples with the outlook of its alliance with France’s Renault SA.

SCOR:

French co-operative insurer Covea, which in January dropped plans to buy reinsurer SCOR, on Tuesday said it was still interested in diversifying into reinsurance via acquisitions.

STMICRO:

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics cut its full-year investment target on Wednesday after posting a fall in quarterly sales and profits, signalling a prolonged downturn in global chip demand.

VINCI:

The construction and transport group posted a 9.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, helped by recent acquisitions, and the company kept forecasts for further growth in profits and revenues this year.

WENDEL:

The company announced the successful placement of a bond issue worth 300 million euros.

