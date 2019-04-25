French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTEN:

Reported its first-quarter revenue increased to 643.3‍​ million euros.

ASM INTERNATIONAL:

Reported a beat of its first-quarter targets.

BARCO:

Barco and Imax entered into a new agreement.

CARREFOUR:

Revenue growth accelerated in the first quarter.

Alexandre Arnault to replace his father Bernard Arnault on the Board of Directors.

COFACE:

Reported that its current operating income for the first quarter dropped to 57.2 million euros.

COVIVIO:

Reported its first-quarter revenue group share rose by 13.5 percent to 166.0 million euros.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

The Board of Directors voted against proposals for new directors.

HERMES:

Posted higher Q1 sales.

KERING:

French luxury group Kering is close to agreeing to pay between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion euros ($1.5-1.6 billion) to settle a dispute with Italian authorities over unpaid taxes by its fashion brand Gucci, three sources told Reuters.

MICHELIN:

Confirmed its 2019 guidance as it reported higher first quarter sales.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group said first-quarter revenue fell 1.1 percent, as sales continued to decline in China and were also impacted by the Peugeot maker’s withdrawal from Iran.

RENAULT:

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn was set to walk out of a Japanese detention centre for a second time since his arrest last year on financial misconduct charges, after posting the $4.5 million bail set by a Tokyo court on Thursday.

SOLUTIONS 30:

Full-year adjusted EBITDA increased to 41.1 million euros.

TARKETT:

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter rose to 36 million euros.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

Revenue for the first quarter reached 1.27‍​ billion euros.

UNIBAIL RODAMCO:

Reported its first-quarter IFRS revenue increased to 777.4 million euros.

WORLDLINE:

Confirmed all of its 2019 objectives.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....