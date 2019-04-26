French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BUREAU VERITAS:

The company reported its first-quarter revenue at 1.18 billion euros.

CAPGEMINI:

The company reported its first-quarter revenue up at 3.44 billion euros.

CASINO:

Casino, battling investor concerns over its high debt and ability to generate cash, said revenue growth slowed in the first-quarter, as weaker sales in its core French market overshadowed a more dynamic performance in Brazil.

FNAC DARTY:

Announced successful refinancing of 650 million euros senior notes.

FRENCH POLITICS:

At the first major news conference of his presidency, Emmanuel Macron pledged to cut taxes on Thursday and said the French would have to work longer as he outlined his response to months of anti-government protests that have shaken his authority.

JCDECAUX:

The company announced the appointment of Alan Sullivan as co-CEO of JCDecaux North America.

NEXITY:

The company reported its first-quarter revenue at 881.1 million euros.

RENAULT:

Renault said first-quarter revenue fell 4.8 percent, weighed down by currency setbacks and the French carmaker’s withdrawal from Iran last year.

SAINT GOBAIN:

Construction materials group St Gobain maintained its outlook for an increase in annual underlying profits on Thursday as it posted higher first-quarter sales.

SANOFI:

Sanofi upheld a long-awaited return to growth on Friday with higher profits and revenues for the first quarter, once again led by a stellar 31 percent sales increase at its rare diseases Genzyme unit.

SCOR:

Denis Kessler, the long-time chairman and chief executive of reinsurer SCOR, will on Friday become the first boss in France to fight for his job against an activist fund in a touch-and-go vote at its annual shareholder meeting.

SEB:

The company reported its first-quarter revenue up at 1.72 billion euros.

SUEZ:

French waste and water group Suez said it had enjoyed a strong start to the year and had experienced robust sales momentum across all divisions.

TOTAL:

French energy major said on Friday that its net profit for the first three months of the year fell 4 percent to $2.8 billion compared with a year ago due to volatile oil prices and debt costs, despite a new record oil and gas output.

VALEO:

French auto parts maker Valeo said sales fell 0.8 percent in the first quarter amid sharper declines in vehicle production in some of its major markets.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....