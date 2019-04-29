French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOIRON:

Boiron said on Friday it expects lower operating income in 2019 than in 2018.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

French police fired tear gas to push back protesters who tried to march towards the European Parliament building in Strasbourg on Saturday, the 24th consecutive weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

RENAULT:

Renault will propose a plan to create a joint holding company that would give the French carmaker and Japanese partner Nissan equal footing, a person with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

SPIE:

Spie announced on Friday the acquisition of Telba Group in Germany.

