French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Air Liquide said on Monday it expanded its supply contract to LyondellBasell PO/TBA plant with new long-term utilities agreement in the U.S.

AIRBUS:

European planemaker Airbus stuck to its full-year financial targets after reporting slightly higher-than-expected core first-quarter profits, overshadowed by a heavy drain on cash as it stocked parts to ease industrial bottlenecks.

BEFIMMO:

Befimmo announced on Monday the granting of a 99-year leasehold on Pavilion building, which will have negative impact on EPRA earnings per share of 0.09 euros ($0.10) in 2019, 0.13 euros in 2020 and 0.13 euros in 2021. It will have no impact on dividend and will generate a net distributable capital gain of 14.6 million euros.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole announced on Monday the completion of disposal by Crédit Agricole CIB of a 4.9% stake in BSF to a consortium led by Ripplewood.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

The ISS has issued a recommendation to shareholders in EssilorLuxottica saying they should vote in favour of appointing the two new directors put forward by institutional investors and the one proposed by Valoptec at the May 16 AGM.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

French growth held steady in the first three months of the year as household spending recovered after anti-government protests at the end of 2018, official data showed on Tuesday.

LECTRA:

Lectra reported on Monday Q1 earnings below its own expectations with income from operations down 5 percent to 7.9 million euros as fears of slower growth added to uncertainty around Brexit, U.S. trade war, and outcome of trade negotiations with China, impacting the level of orders for new systems. It confirmed its FY objectives, flagging, however, orders for new systems as the weak point.

ORANGE:

Confirmed its guidance as it posted Q1 results.

THALES:

French defence electronics group Thales, which recently completed its 4.8 billion euros ($5.4 billion) takeover of chipmaker Gemalto, posted a dip in first quarter sales although it kept its underlying financial targets.

TF1:

TF1 reported Monday a strong increase in revenues and operating margin in the first three months of the year, boosted by its acquisitions in the digital and an improvement in its advertising revenue.

UBISOFT:

Ubisoft announced Monday that Anno 1800, the latest installment of its strategy game, had the most successful launch for the series, having sold four times more copies than Anno 2205 during the first week since its release.

