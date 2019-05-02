French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE EUROPE:

Altice has about 10 possible bidders for its Portuguese fibre network and is nearing a decision on the sale, Altice Portugal chief executive Alexandre Fonseca said on Tuesday.

AMG:

AMG adjusted on Wednesday its EBITDA target to $150 million in 2019, having reported a 13-percent increase in EBITDA for Q1.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas’ first quarter net profits rose from last year and beat expectations, with earnings at France’s largest listed bank buoyed by a recovery at its corporate and finance arm thanks to a more favorable market environment.

COFINIMMO SA:

Cofinimmo reported on Tuesday the acquisition of a portfolio of four nursing and care homes in Germany.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Dozens of masked and hooded anarchists clashed with riot police in Paris on Wednesday, burning bins, smashing property and hurling bottles and rocks, hijacking a May Day rally that was focused on protesting against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

ING:

ING Groep NV, the largest Netherlands-based bank, on Thursday reported a small decline in first-quarter underlying net profit at 1.12 billion euros ($1.26 billion), narrowly missing market expectations.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA:

MBWS reported on Tuesday a full-year EBITDA loss of 28 million euros.

SANOFI:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave Sanofi SA’s dengue vaccine Dengvaxia a very narrow approval as the company continues to suffer from evidence that its vaccine, which took 20 years to develop, can cause severe infections in some people.

VEOLIA:

Utility Veolia’s first-quarter core profits rose thanks to solid progress in all its markets, particularly in new high-value activities such as hazardous waste, plastic recycling, industrial utilities and onsite services.

X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES EV:

X-FAB reported on Tuesday a first-quarter EBITDA decrease to 6.5 million dollars.

