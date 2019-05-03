French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM blamed higher fuel costs and tough price competition as it posted a deeper first-quarter loss on Friday, but said pressure would ease in the rest of the year as rival airlines’ capacity growth slows.

AXA:

French insurer AXA’s overall first quarter revenues rose faster than expected thanks to the contribution of recently acquired Bermuda-based insurer XL, as well as favourable currency swings.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Asset managers join forces for EssilorLuxottica board shake-up - FT.

SOCGEN:

French bank Societe Generale said its net profit fell during the first quarter after a weak 2018 had prompted the bank to lower its financial goals and embark upon a broad restructuring plan.

