French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABI:

The Asia business of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, filed on Friday a draft prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO), which two sources with knowledge of the matter said could be worth at least $5 billion.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM carried a total of 8.96 million passengers across the group last month, up 9.2 percent from a year ago, the company said on Friday.

ALTICE EUROPE NV:

Altice reported a rise of four percent in its first quarter core profit.

KERING SA:

Kering agreed to a 1.25 billion euros settlement with the Italian tax authorities.

NATIXIS SA:

Natixis published better than expected first quarter results.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....