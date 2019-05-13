French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR:

French supermarket retailer Carrefour said on Monday that its Brazilian unit Atacadão would book a provision to cover for risks related to a Brazilian tax dispute.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica’s feuding French and Italian partners are close to signing a peace deal to end a boardroom dispute over the group’s leadership that threatened to pull it apart, France’s Les Echos business daily reported on Sunday.

EURONEXT:

European stock market operator Euronext said it had won clearance from Norway’s Ministry of Finance to buy up to 100% of Oslo Bors, pushing Euronext closer to victory over Nasdaq in its bid to buy Oslo Bors.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

French police fired tear gas in skirmishes with masked demonstrators in Lyon and Nantes on Saturday, the 26th straight weekend of “yellow vest” protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic reform agenda.

LVMH:

LVMH is launching a new fashion brand with Barbadian singer Rihanna, in a rare move by the French group to set up a label from scratch as it taps into soaring demand for celebrity collaborations in the luxury world.

