French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EDF:

French state-owned utility EDF’s first-quarter sales rose 2.5 percent to 20.97 billion euros ($23.6 billion), as higher power prices offset the impact of lower French nuclear and hydropower output.

ENGIE:

Confirmed its 2019 guidance as it posted Q1 results.

IPSEN:

French drugmaker Ipsen is hunting for deals to add to its pipeline of experimental medicines both this year and beyond, its chief executive told Reuters.

RUBIS:

The company reported its first-quarter total consolidated revenue down at 1.16 billion euros.

TOTAL:

The gasoline-producing unit at Total’s 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was operating at reduced production on Monday because of constrained shipping and a tank farm power outage, said sources familiar with plant operations.

TRIGANO:

The company reported its H1 operating profit down at 99.6 million euros.

VINCI:

