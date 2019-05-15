French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABN AMRO:

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday missed expectations with a 20% fall in first-quarter net profit at 478 million euros ($535.7 million).

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

French bank Credit Agricole’s first quarter net profits fell, as two one-off events offset profitability increases in all its main business lines.

EIFFAGE SA:

Q1 sales up 16% and confirmed its guidance for 2019. Eiffage also said it was in talks to buy a 49.99 percent stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP:

Announced a first-quarter corporate EBITDA loss of 30 million euros.

EUTELSAT:

French satellite company Eutelsat cut its full-year operating revenue forecast on Tuesday, saying it now expected a decline of about 3 percent compared with a “broadly stable” outcome previously.

JCDECAUX SA:

The compnay reported a 5.4% organic growth for the first-quarter.

RENAULT:

* Nissan shares fell after its results.

* Announced that Nissan contributed - 56 million euros to its first-quarter.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL:

Group is thinking about a potential capital increase at the end of third-quarter.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....