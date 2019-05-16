French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

ADP announced traffic figures for April 2019.

AFC AJAX:

Ajax Amsterdam clinched the Dutch league title by finishing the season with a 4-1 win at De Graafschap on Wednesday.

AIRBUS:

The chief executive of European missile maker MBDA is returning to Airbus as head of strategy as the planemaker seeks to modernise its factories and explore future options in defence.

EURONEXT:

Euronext will have room for “selective” acquisitions after its expected 692 million euro purchase of Oslo Bors, Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said.

ING GROEP:

The organisation that defends shareholder interests in the Netherlands on Wednesday called on ING Groep to clarify whether it is interested in acquiring German rival Commerzbank .

LVMH:

Louis Vuitton has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a California toy company that accused the French luxury goods maker of trying to interfere with its sales of a poop-shaped toy purse for children, Pooey Puitton.

PHILIPS:

Philips announced the successful pricing of its issuance of 0.500% Green Innovation Bonds for 750 million euros due 2026.

SOCGEN:

Paris-based Societe Generale said on Thursday it has received banking authorisation from Australia’s financial regulator, years after winding down operations in the country.

TECHNICOLOR:

The company announced the proposed appointment of five new directors, including a new chair of the board of directors.

UBISOFT:

French video game producer Ubisoft on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net bookings of 676.7 million euros, below company’s expectations of approximately 698.0 million euros.

