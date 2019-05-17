French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

France’s top constitutional court on Thursday approved a recently enacted law authorising the sale of the government’s controlling stake in Aeroports de Paris.

COLAS SA:

French construction group Colas signed new contract to provide Eure-et-Loir french county with digital service based on embedded data (ANAIS).

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor Co will keep Hiroto Saikawa on as president, two sources said on Friday, even as alliance partner Renault SA had been pushing for a change in the Japanese automaker’s leadership.

VALLOUREC SA:

First-quarter EBITDA swung from a 5 million euros loss to 67 million euros profit and the French group confirmed its guidance for 2019.

