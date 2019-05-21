French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

ADP said on Monday its Board of Directors will propose to the President of the French Republic the designation of Augustin de Romanet as Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris.

COFINIMMO SA:

Cofinimmo announced on Monday the acquisition of a company in the Brussels Central Business District.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA:

EDF announced on Monday changes within its Executive Committee, coming into effect on the 1st of July 2019.

ENGIE/NEOEN:

Jacques Veyrat, the majority shareholder of French renewables energy group Neoen, is eyeing the acquisition of a stake in Engie, BFM Business reported on its website. The possible deal could see Engie buy control of Neoen, and in return Veyrat would get a stake of possibly up to 10 percent in Engie.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA:

GTT said on Monday it received an order from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA:

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits issued on Monday a progress report on the discussions with its financial partners.

