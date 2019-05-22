French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 22 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

COMPAGNIE DES ALPES:

Compagnie Des Alpes reported on Tuesday an operating income for H1 down at 105.7 million euros and confirmed its FY objectives.

DEVOTEAM:

Devoteam published on Tuesday a revenue for Q1 up at 188.6 million euros and revised upwards its FY revenue objective to 774 million euros.

EDF RENEWABLES:

A consortium led by French EDF Renewables won a tender launched by the Moroccan agency for sustainable energy (Masen) to build an 800 megawatt solar plant in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, Masen said on Tuesday.

