French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DERICHEBOURG SA:

Derichebourg reported on Wednesday first half year results, with recurring EBITDA of 93.4 million euros, down 7% compared to last year.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA:

EDF said on Wednesday the consortium of EDF, Masdar and Green of Africa was named as successful bidder for Morocco’s landmark Noor Midelt I solar project.

GECINA SA:

Gecina announced on Wednesday it placed a 500-million euro bond issue, with a 15-year maturity and a coupon of 1.625%.

LDC SA:

Societe LDC announced on Wednesday full-year results, with net profit group share up at 148.7 million euros.

LVMH:

Barbadian singer Rihanna has unveiled her new fashion brand with Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, a rare move by the French group to set up a label from scratch as it taps into soaring demand for celebrity collaborations in the luxury world.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....