French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BREXIT:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk on Monday to propose replacing the Irish backstop with a commitment to put in place alternative arrangements by the end of a post-Brexit transition period.

CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino said it had raised its offer price to buy the 50% stake held in Brazilian retailer GPA by its Colombian unit Exito, as part of a plan to simplify its Latin American operations.

LOTUS BAKERIES:

Lotus Bakeries reported on Monday its first half results, with a net result of 36.2 million euros, up 5.9% year-on-year.

PUBLICIS GROUPE:

Publicis Groupe announced on Monday the acquisition of US-based marketing agency Rauxa.

