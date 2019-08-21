French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ATOS:

Won 5-year, $198 mln contract in California.

D’IETEREN:

D’Ieteren said on Tuesday Belron’s subsidiary in the US acquires the assets of Truroad Holdings, Inc.

EURONEXT:

Euronext announced on Tuesday Stéphane Boujnah has been nominated for reappointment as CEO and Chairman of Euronext.

ITALY:

Italy’s prime minister resigned on Tuesday after launching a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini, accusing him of sinking the ruling coalition and endangering the economy for personal and political gain.

