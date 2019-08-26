French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Third Point LLC, the U.S. hedge fund that has pushed for changes at companies ranging from Nestle SA to Campbell Soup Co, has amassed a stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

G7/IRAN:

Iran’s foreign minister made a flying visit for talks with host France at the G7 summit on Sunday, as Paris ramped up efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington, a dramatic diplomatic move that the White House said had surprised them.

