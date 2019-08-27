French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Aug 27(Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

LVMH:

LVMH announced it will contribute with 10 million euro donation to help fight amazon wildfires.

TECHNIPFMC PLC,:

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc said on Monday it would split its technology and services business from its engineering and construction operations to form two publicly traded companies.

