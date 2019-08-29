French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BOUYGUES:

Bouygues posted a better-than-expected first-half core operating profit on Thursday, as its telecoms and TV units helped offset weakness at the French conglomerate’s construction businesses.

PERNOD:

Profit growth at spirits maker Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, accelerated in the 2018/19 financial year, driven by strong demand in China where Pernod will invest $150 million to produce malt whisky.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....