French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Aeroports de Paris reported its August traffic performances.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA:

EDF said flow forecasts on the Rhone river mean production restrictions were likely to affect its nuclear generating fleet from from September 17.

VIRBAC SA:

Virbac published its first half results.

VIVENDI/CANAL PLUS:

Vivendi’s Canal+ has agreed a deal to add Netflix subscriptions to TV bundles in France and elsewhere, the French broadcaster said on Monday, in the latest such alliance to counter pressure from streaming giants.

