French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTEN SA:

Alten reported H1 operating profit up at 108.9‍​ million euros.

CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON SA:

Casino announced it is in talks to sell discount chain Leader Price to Aldi.

KORIAN:

Korian raised its 2021 guidance.

LAGARDERE SCA:

Lagardère Travel Retail completed the acquisition of International Duty Free (IDF).

