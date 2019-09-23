French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

French airline XL Airways on Sunday called on Air France to discuss a rescue deal to avert the collapse of the budget carrier that halted ticket sales and payments last week.

FRANCE/IRAN:

France’s foreign minister said on Sunday his country’s main aim at this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting is to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran and that a meeting between their presidents was not the top priority.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Climate protesters marched through Paris for a second day on Saturday in a rally that saw sporadic clashes between masked demonstrators and police who also broke up “yellow vest” groups trying to stage unauthorised gatherings in the capital.

L’OREAL SA:

L’Oreal said on Friday it had reached a settlement with French tax authorities resulting in a charge of around 320 million euros.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi VIV.PA is taking steps to widen its legal battle against Mediaset beyond Italy, in a move that indicates the French media group has not liquidated its stake in the Italian broadcaster, two sources close to the matter said. Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....